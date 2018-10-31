Can man Suzuki brings network project to Northampton

Krautrock legend and lead singer of pioneering German band Can will be joining musicians from Northampton at the Garibaldi on Thursday.

Damo Suzuki's Network project sees the musician work with local musicians to play an improvised set of songs.

Damo's network project has taken place in more than 40 countries around the world and featured more than 7,000 musicians.

He will be joined in Northampton by Josh Ryan, Joel Harries, Sophie Williams, Dave Crawford and Adam Gammage.

They will be joined by the Broken Shackle DJs.

All will be playing at the Bailiff Street venue on Thursday, November 1.

Doors open at 7pm with music from 8pm.

Tickets cost £10 in advance before fees.

To book, visit www.seetickets.com