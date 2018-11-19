Britpop favourites Sleeper return to headline Roadmender in Northampton

Sleeper will return to the region in March to headline the Roadmender.

Promoters The Pad Presents are bringing one of the best known names of the era to the Northampton venue after they played in Esquires earlier this year.

Fronted by Louise Werner, Sleeper notched up eight top 40 singles and three top 10 albums before they split in 1998. Their hits included Sale of the Century, What Do I Do Now, Nice Guy Eddie, Statuesque and Inbetweener.

They reformed in 2017, selling out Shepherds Bush Empire in the process with their Bedford show selling out in 36 hours.

They headline the Roadmender on Friday, March 29.

Tickets cost £20 in advance before fees and go on sale at 11am today.

Support acts are to be confirmed.

For more information, visit www.thepadpresents.com