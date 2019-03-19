Britpop favourites Sleeper heading to Northampton

Sleeper are back in the region in next Friday to headline the Roadmender.

Promoters The Pad Presents are bringing one of the best known names of the Britpop era to the Northampton venue after they played at Esquires last year.

Sleeper release their fourth album The Modern Age this month, their first record in 21 years.

It wasn’t meant to happen. In fact, the band had promised each other it never would.

“We had no plan to get back together,” explains singer Louise Wener.

“Sometimes life throws you a massive curve ball. You end up jumping off the cliff, just to see what it feels like.”

The band spent summer 2018 recording The Modern Age with their long-time producer Stephen Street and a relationship that clicked into place again right away.

They tracked live at Metway studios in their adopted city of Brighton, before decamping to Street’s studio in West London to add the finishing touches.

The Modern Age is the outward looking sound of a band revitalised and refreshed.

Covering subjects from motherhood and social media to personal loss and, inevitably, relationships. The Modern Age retains Sleeper’s classic pop sensibilities with a shiny, new, contemporary feel.

The first single to be taken from the album, Look at You Now, was released at the end of last year. Initially it appears to be referencing Sleeper’s comeback, but it’s a protest song at heart - a howl for the politically homeless in a landscape where reasoned debate has given way to vitriol.

Sleeper notched up eight top 40 singles and three top 10 albums and sold more than one million records before they split in 1998.

Their music was characterised by astute, observational lyrics and big, hook-driven melodies.

Wener was an iconic front-person, heading up a movement that brought women centre stage in guitar music.

Their hits included Sale of the Century, What Do I Do Now, Nice Guy Eddie, Statuesque and Inbetweener.

After walking away from the limelight, Wener carved out a career as a successful novelist.

Drummer Andy Maclure and John Stewart - Sleeper’s guitarist - both became lecturers in music studies.

Sleeper reformed in 2017 and are joined by former Prodigy bassist Kieron Pepper.

They headline the Roadmender on Friday, March 29.

Tickets cost £20 in advance before fees. Support is by Lucia are to be confirmed.

For more information, visit www.thepadpresents.com