Brit-rock hopefuls Milk Teeth play Craufurd date

Rock four piece Milk Teeth bring their Go Away tour to the Craufurd Arms on March 21.

Last year saw the band establish themselves as one of Brit-rock's brightest new hopes. Their two Roadrunner Records UK EPs Be Nice and Go Away received a flurry of upbeat reviews, three Rockest Records from Daniel P Carter at Radio 1 and further daytime airplay from the station.

They’ve also toured relentlessly, most recently as support to Good Charlotte which concluded at the O2 Academy Brixton.

The EPs showed the growing depth and diversity of Milk Teeth’s sound with highlights including the grunge-meets-power-pop anthem Owning Your Okayness and the rapid assault of Nearby Catfight. Following this tour, the band head out with Lower Than Atlantis for more gigs across the UK.

Support is by Fangclub and Nervus. Tickets cost £9, doors 7.30pm.

