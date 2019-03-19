Black Grape to bring party vibes and wit aplenty to Bedford

Shaun Ryder and Kermit are back on the road and bringing Black Grape to Esquires this weekend.

The pair released their third album Pop Voodoo in 2017. It was their first album in 20 years.

Black Grape’s ironically titled 1997 debut, It’s Great When You’re Straight...Yeah, gave a nod to their hook up as drugs buddies around the grizzled fag end of Happy Mondays and Kermit’s band The Ruthless Rap Assassins.

It was a storming phoenix rising from the ashes of the other projects that seemed to have run their course.

Black Grape followed this up with Stupid, Stupid, Stupid.

Then nothing – until they reformed in 2010 and set about working on their third LP.

Shaun’s triumphs, struggles and diversions have been well documented.

The usual contract and money hassles, a best-selling account of life in the Mondays, a stunning electropunk album from nowhere in Amateur Night in the Big Top, a serious and informative investigation of UFO’s as an author and broadcaster, a reality TV bon vivant and finally, a life as a clean-living family man, which has supplanted his old ways.

And of course, there was the reformation of the Happy Mondays.

Years of hard living, however, had taken their toll on Kermit.

He developed health issues making a remarkable recovery from his life-threatening condition and operation, and this would be the catalyst for another Black Grape collaboration.

Special guests at Esquires will be Collapsed Lung.

Expect to hear top 20 hit Eat My Goal and some other gems.

Black Grape headline the Bedford venue on Saturday, March 23.

Doors open at 8pm. Tickets cost £25 in advance before fees.

Tickets include admission into a 90s indie club follows until 3am

For more details, visit www.thepadpresents.com