Big Country to mark landmark albums with Roadmender gig

Big Country are out on tour celebrating the albums The Crossing and Peace In Our Time and headline the Roadmender this weekend.

The band released their debut album The Crossing in 1983.

The LP was viewed as the definitive sound and songs of one of the most exciting post-punk and post-classic rock bands of the era.

The album reached number four in the UK album charts, remaining in the chart for a 81 weeks.

It eventually was certified Platinum in both the UK and Canada and featured their iconic songs and anthems In A Big Country, Harvest Home, Chance and their debut single, Fields of Fire.

The performed on TV in the Uk and USA.

Peace In Our Time was released in 1988 and reached the Top Ten in the UK, the Top 40 in Germany and Top 30 in Sweden.

Following their celebratory tours marking the 30th anniversary of both their second and third albums – Steeltown and The Seer – Big Country are now making the 35th anniversary of The Crossing by performing the album in full and the 30th anniversary of the release of Peace In Our Time with a best-of selection.

In 2018, Big Country comprise of Bruce Watson, Mark Brzezicki, Jamie Watson, Simon Hough and Scott Whitley.

Tickets for the gig on Saturday, November 10, cost £22.50. Doors open at 7.30pm.

For more details, visit www.bigcountry.co.uk