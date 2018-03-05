Bedlam Breakout back at Roadmender in Northampton for 25th anniversary show

Bedlam Breakout is back for its 25th anniversary show at the Roadmender next week for three days of some of the best rockabilly, psychobilly, garage thrash and punk rock from around the world.

Taking place at the Northampton venue from Friday, March 16 to Sunday, March 18, the opening night will be headlined by The Urban Voodoo Machine, the Saturday by Batmobile and the Sunday by Guana Batz.

Bedlam organiser Tobe Right said: “With it being our 25th anniversary gig we thought we would really go for it with the bands we have booked.

“Batmobile are one of the psychobilly world's top acts, genuinely humble guys too.

“They play a superb ‘neo-rockin’ style of psychobilly and put on one hell of a stage show.

“The Long Tall Texans are possibly the most regular headliner we have had and veterans The Guana Batz and Frenzy are returning to play old favourites as well as new material.

“We have always tried to push new young UK bands as well as bringing bands from all around the world.

“The whole weekend has something for most tastes, we have a great selection of vendors all weekend too.

“Put that all together for a friendly weekend of fun filled musical chaos.”

The Urban Voodoo Machine on the Friday will be The Wreck, Norm and the Nightmares and Henry and the Bleeders.

Also playing the Saturday is Long Tall Texans, Hola Ghost, Hipbone Slim & The Kneetremblers, Thee Flanders, Clockwork Psycho, The Teenage Zombies, Numbskulls, Psychonauts and Deathcaps.

Joining Guana Batz on the Sunday is Frenzy, Psycho Farm AKA, Jack Rabbit Slim, Quarrenteds, 56# Alley Chaps, The Rusty Robots, Runnawwayz and Schizophonics.

Doors on Friday open at 7pm with bands from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 on the door.

Doors on the Saturday and Sunday open at 12.30pm with bands from 1pm.

Advance tickets cost £27.50 for each day.

Advance discounted tickets for the Friday and Saturday are available via www.bedlambreakout.com