Bay City Rollers Les McKeown returns to Corby

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers are returning to The Core at Corby Cube on Saturday.

The Story of The Bay City Rollers has been taking UK theatres by storm and tells the story of how five ordinary guys from Edinburgh became a worldwide pop sensation.

Audiences will be taken back to the beginning by McKeown as he recounts the story behind the Rollers’ rise to fame and fortune.

Four-piece band The Legendary Bay City Rollers will perform songs that influenced the original group as they were forging their way in the music business, as well as all the Rollers’ hits, including Bye Bye Baby, Summer Love Sensation, I Only Want To Be With You and Shang A Lang to name just a few.

Tickets for the show on Saturday, November 10 cost £24.50 before fees. Music is from 7.30pm.

To book, call 01536 470470 or visiting www.thecorecorby.com.