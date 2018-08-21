Bauhaus star to play intimate studio gig in Wellingborough

Former Bauhaus man David J will be playing a special ‘live in the studio’ acoustic gig in Wellingborough on Sunday.

Bauhaus recorded the seminal Bela Lugosi’s Dead at Beck Studios in the town. The performance will be recorded and filmed, with David also taking part in an interview with author Andrew Brooksbank and an audience Q&A.

The late Derek Tompkins, founder of Beck Studios, played an important part in the development of the Bauhaus sound and acted as the band’s ‘studio guru’ for many years. David went on to make two solo albums at the studio and this will be his first appearance there since 1984. Tickets are on sale now and cost £50. Beck Studios is in Gisburne Road, Wellingborough.

Later this year, David will join up with Peter Murphy for a string of dates across the UK - including two in Northampton - celebrating 40 years of Bauhaus.

