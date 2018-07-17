Bands join the racing at annual Silverstone Classic

The Silverstone Classic is back this weekend with R&B chart-toppers Soul II Soul and reggae legends UB40 ensuring race fans will be kept entertained into the evening..

Fronted by Jazzie B and Caron Wheeler, Soul II Soul achieved global fame in the 1980s with singles including Keep on Movin’ and Back to Life selling millions of copies around the world.

They have won two Grammy Awards and have been nominated five Brit awards, twice for the accolade of Best British Group.

After a brief disbandment in 1998, the group reunited more than a decade ago.

The band celebrated its 30th anniversary with a tour in the spring and kicked off the celebrations by performing several of their renowned classics on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny show on New Year’s Eve.

Soul II Soul will play Friday, the opening night, and be joined by tribute acts U2 2 and Noasis. The latter have established themselves as one of the nation’s best known tribute act to the Mancunian icons while U2 2 have toured the world for more than 26 years recreating the hits of the Irish rock stars.

The Saturday night will be headlined by UB40.

Since forming in 1979, UB40 have sold more than 70 million records worldwide, racked up 40 top 10 hits and received multiple Grammy nominations.

A trio of the key founding members – frontman Ali Campbell, singer Astro and keyboardist Mickey Virtue – reunited five years ago, selling-out venues around the world.

The UK reggae pioneers have recently been performing songs from their first two best-selling Labour of Love albums, with a sell-out arena tour that included shows at London’s O2 Arena, the Manchester Apollo and the Barclaycard Arena in their native Birmingham.

Silverstone Classic organiser Nick Wigley said: “We have chart-topping bands on both evenings and, with free admittance for all those buying tickets for the day’s unrivalled roster of retro racing, the rocking is going to be equally entertaining for absolutely everyone to enjoy.”

The Silverstone Classic takes place from Friday, July 20 to Sunday, July 22.

Tickets cost from £45 for an adult day ticket. Two day and three-day tickets are also available with concessions also available.

All Silverstone Classic tickets must be purchased in advance and will provide admittance to the live music concerts on both evenings, as well as Silverstone racing paddocks, all open trackside grandstands, air shows, funfair rides and the vast majority of the family entertainment on offer.

For full details and to book, visit www.silcerstoneclassic.com