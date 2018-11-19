Babybird to headline Bedford Esquires as part of trio of UK shows

Babybird is playing three shows across the UK in the coming weeks - including one at Esquires in Bedford at the start of December.

Stephen Jones, aka Babybird, may be best known for the song You’re Gorgeous - the massive hit single from 1996 – but he has released eight top 40 records, sold more than two million records and recorded with Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp.

Over the past three decades, Baybird have released dozens albums, from lo-fi classics recorded in a bedroom to lavishly produced masterpieces.

Each is different but all are crammed full of sardonic wit, whiskey glass romanticism and beautiful melodies.

Being one of only three dates on Babybird's UK tour, this is a rare opportunity to catch one of the UK's best singer songwriters performing with a full band.

Support on the night will be Tony Wright, lead singer of Brit-rockers Terrorvision.

Wright will be playing songs from his solo albums, covers and perhaps a song or two by his old band.

Babybird and Tony Wright play Esquires in Bedford on Saturday, December 1.

Tickets cost £15 in advance before fees via the venue online at seeticekts and wegottickets.