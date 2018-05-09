Atmosphere and massive beats from Italian act in Wolverton

Italian trio JoyCut are headlining The Craufurd Arms on Sunday.

The Bologna-based band design atmospheric layers of sound with a dark edge, a massive beat, a twitching melancholy and inventiveness that makes them hypnotic in their power and imagination.

They combine dark atmospheric layers of music, weaving sound from a mass of electronics and two drum kits, orchestral breathings, cinematic saturations, tribal drumming and industrial percussion. They are currently working on the follow up to their 2013 album PiecesOfUsWereLeftOnTheGround.

JoyCut will play a headline gig at the Southbank Centre in June as part of Robert Smith’s Meltdown series. Support is by synth infused post-punk duo Circuit Braker who released their latest album in January and Indian Queens.Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets £6 in advance, before fees.

www.thecraufurdarms.com