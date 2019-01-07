Acts urged to apply for chance to play at Twinfest in Northampton

The organisers of Twinfest are accepting applications to be part of this year’s festival.

Twinfest is due to return in July for its annual run of gigs across Northampton featuring local acts and guests from the twinned towns of Marburg and Germany and Poitiers in France.

Paul Brown from the team which organises Twinfest said: “Band and artist applications are now being accepted - message our Facebook page with a link to your music if you want a chance to play.

“Due to the large amount of applications we receive, please make sure you’re available for the dates listed.

“We will listen to every single band and artist, of all genres and as always try to make the festival as varied and interesting and as inclusive as we can.

“Remember this is your festival for your local scene and the chance to see and befriend artists from our twin towns.

“More than ever we need this to be a successful festival and if you do play, you get the chance to represent Northampton in Germany and France if they like the look of you.”

Twinfest returns from July 25 to July 25

For more details, visit fb.com/twinfest.northampton