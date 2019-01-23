Acts head to Craufurd Arms for Independent Venue Week

The Craufurd Arms is heading into Independent Venue Week with another stellar line-up of acts poised to play.

The Wolverton venue kicks off proceedings on Tuesday, January 29, with Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly followed by headline gigs from Milk Teeth, A and Our Man In The Bronze Age.

The venue is also hosting The Dry Spot Comedy Club mid-week as an addition to the usual IVW gigs.

Craufurd Arms owner Jason Hall said: “We’ve got a strong line this year but it’s been hard to put it together.

“Independent Venue Week is good, but it puts a lot of pressure on venues and others involved in the industry.

“It’s a good week of music, we want to be part of it and it does bring people to together and into gigs.

“We’ve been trying to get Sam Duckworth for a while and I’m really looking forward to Our Man In The Bronze Age.

“They’re a great band, they have two different sets, a doom one and a more prog one.

“There’s about seven of them, they have two drum kits, what they’re doing is really original.

“A are completely my genre of music from the 2000s, they’re kind of why I do this job and are a bit of an inspiration.”

Sam Duckworth returned to touring under the moniker of Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly in 2017 and released the new album Young Adult last year via Xtra Mile Recordings.

Alternative rockers A spent 2018 last year touring with Hell Is For Heroes and playing their 2002 album Hi-Fi Serious album in full.

Earlier this month Milk Teeth were announced as one of the acts which will play the Slam Dunk festival this summer. They released their latest single Stain at the end of last year.

The Craufurd Arms headed into 2019 following a busy November and December with sold out shows already this month.

The owners have also been making improvements across the venue in recent years with additional sound proofing and an upgraded lighting desk while branching out into wrestling, food, comedy and burlesque events alongside their regular indie, rock and metal gigs.

Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly headline on Tuesday, January 29. Tickets cost £12.

Milk Teeth will be joined by Conjurer on Wednesday, January 30. Tickets cost £10.

The Dry Spot Comdey Club is on Thursday, January 31. Tickets cost £10.

A headline on Friday, February 1. Tickets cost £20.

Our Man In The Bronze age bring the venue’s IVW shows to a close on Saturday, February 2.

Tickets cost £5.

Tickets for all gigs at the venue are available via Seetickets.com