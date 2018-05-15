Acclaimed German band headline Northampton venue

Berlin quartet The Underground Youth will be bringing their blend of darkly cinematic psychedelia and raw post-punk music to Northampton on Friday night.

The band started as the creative project of Mancunian Craig Dyer. Since 2009’s Morally Barren LP, they have been releasing music on the Fuzz Club label to widespread acclaim and selling out shows across Europe.

Dyer - joined in the band by Olya Dyer, Max James and Leonard Kaage - rarely tour the UK, so it’s a real treat to have them headlining The Lab. Support is by Kettering psych-driven fuzz and beat quartet Thee Telepaths, Parliaments and Beth Munroe. All play the Charles Street venue on Friday, May 18. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets £7.50.