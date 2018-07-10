'Lost voice' comedian heads to Northampton

Britain's Got Talent winner Lee Ridley is heading to Northampton's Deco Theatre as part of his first nationwide tour.

The Lost Voice Guy, who entertained the audiences with his laugh-out-loud wisecracks during his audition, live semi-final and the live final itself, can be seen on Saturday February 9 next year. has included The Deco as part of his first nationwide tour.

The 37-year-old from Newcastle has been disabled since early life, and unable to speak, Lee is the first standup comedian in Britain to use a communication aid in his routines.

As well as his success on the ITV talent show – where head judge Simon Cowell called him ‘incredibly talented’ –Lee also stars, and writes, in his own Radio 4 comedy series, Ability, which has just been recommissioned for a second series.

He first performed in February 2012, and made his Edinburgh Fringe debut the following year. He won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014 has previously supported Patrick Kielty and Ross Noble on tour.

For tickets and more information visit www.thedeco.co.uk/event/lost-voice-guy or call The Deco Box Office on 01604 491005.