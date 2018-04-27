Laugh out loud in Bugbrooke

Funhouse Comedy brings a laughter packed night to Bugbrooke St Michael's Football Club on Saturday May 19.

Headlining is the charismatic and highly talented Sony Award winner, Tom Wrigglesworth; comedian, Radio and TV presenter and voice-over artist who has had two series’ on BBC Radio 4.

An articulate and natural raconteur, he possesses an innate ability to riff with an audience like they’re old friends. His warm and hilarious tales, told with true passion never fail to captivate the crowd.

Support from the consistently funny and inventive Robert White, who writes for other comedians and TV panel shows and recently appeared on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, where he roasted all the judges and then received 4 ‘yes’s’

Openly gay and with Asperger’s syndrome, he is a unique, spell-binding comic. With his abstract perspective and natural musical ability the result is a collection of pockets of randomness, which are very funny and truly engaging for all.

Completing the line-up will be Scottish comedian and writer Stephen Carlin who supported both Stewart Lee and Stephen Merchant on tour and appeared in Stewart Lee Presents ‘The Ten Best Stand-ups in the World Ever. He also appeared on ITV’s ‘Comedy Cuts’ and has written for various radio programmes including The News Quiz and The Now Show.

Compere for the night will be the enthusiastically self-assured Sully O’Sullivan, his sharp ire and amusing playfulness draws everyone into his world, where they are happy to stay.

Tickets for the show are £10 if booked in advance with the doors opening at 7pm and the entertainment starting at 8pm. For further information www.funhousecomedy.co.uk.