Indie rockers Twisted Wheel to play White Hart

Following Twisted Wheel's recent physical chart number one hit with the EP Jonny Guitar, an almost sold-out Snakes & Ladders tour and support slots with Liam Gallagher, the band is back on the road and headline The White Hart in Corby.

Formed in the backwaters of Saddleworth in 2008, the band, fronted by Jonny Brown, roared into the race of indie rock with anthems including Oh What Have You Done, She’s A Weapon, Lucy The Castle and You stole the Sun.

Their supported the likes of Oasis, Kasabian, Paul Weller and The Courteeners and sold out numerous dates on their first UK tour.

After two albums, the band broke up in in 2014 but have since reformed with Brown joined by original drummer Adam Clarke and new members Richard Allsopp and Harry Lavin.

Their latest EP Jonny Guitar was created on a shoestring in Manchester and is a work of art, sweat and guts as well as cunning charm offensive.

This tour will see the band play favourites from previous albums, songs from the new EP and possibly a couple from the new album.

Twisted Wheel headline The White Hart on Saturday, October 19.

Support is by Skirt and Luna Rosa. Tickets cost £9 before fees via skiddle.com