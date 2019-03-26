Here is how you can try canal boating for free at Northamptonshire open day

Enjoy a free trip down the canal near Northampton at an open day next month.

The boating open day, organised by Drifters Waterway Holidays and the Canal and River Trust, will be held at Gayton Marina on the Grand Union Canal on Sunday April 7.

The event, which will run between 11am and 4pm, will include free short trips on skippered narrowboats, as well as boat tours and holiday discounts.

People of all ages can take part and no advanced booking is required.

The event is one of 17 taking place at locations across England and Wales.

Nigel Stevens, director of Drifters Waterway Holidays, said: “Travelling at just 4mph through peaceful countryside, sleepy villages and vibrant waterside towns and cities, canal boat holidays are often described as ‘the fastest way to slow down’.

“Each year around 352,000 people enjoy holidaying on Britain’s canal network and last year, around 3,000 people got afloat at our one of our National Open Day events.

"We look forward to welcoming thousands more visitors this year for the chance to find out what makes canal boat holidays so special.”

Gareth Stephens, national boating business manager at the Canal & River Trust, said: “We believe that waterways have the power to make a real difference to people’s lives. Spending time by water makes us all healthier and happier and early research is showing evidence of this.

“Thousands of people already enjoy boating holidays on our beautiful 2,000-mile network of inland waterways, and these free canal boat taster sessions are a great way to see if this sort of holiday could be for you.”

The Gayton Open Day is taking place at ABC Boat Hire, Gayton Marina, Blisworth Arm, Northamptonshire NN7 3ER.

Further details of the open days and visiting the canal network can be found at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/trycanalboating