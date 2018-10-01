Giant game of Cluedo coming to Northampton

A life-sized murder mystery game that has been sweeping across major cities and towns across the UK is coming to Northampton.

CluedUpp is the world's first virtual murder-mystery company and the award-winning game has already been played by over 60,000 wannabe detectives around the world.

The Northampton Murder Mystery Day will take place in the town on Saturday, November 24.

Working your way across the town centre, your group of detectives will go on the hunt for a serial killer - cracking clues, solving challenges and eliminating suspects as you go! But can your team work out whodunit before they strike again?

The event details online reads: "It’s 1958 and the sleepy village of Birkness near the outskirts of Northampton is gripped with fear. A serial killer is on the prowl...

"The Beast of Birkness has already murdered three people and another has barely escaped with her life. It’s only a matter of time before the cold-blooded killer strikes again - and only you can stop them!

"Drafted in from the Murder Squad, you’ll need all of your detective skills to pour over the evidence and stop this reign of terror - but you won’t be alone. Convicted serial killer Peter Manuel has offered to help you crack the case in return for escaping the hangman’s noose - he offers an insight like no other, but can you trust the word of a murderer?

"The Beast of Birkness is our hardest virtual detective adventure yet - do you have what it takes to crack the case in time?"

Teams should include at least two people and a maximum of six with fancy dress a recommendation.

Prizes up for grabs including fastest team, best team name, best team picture, best detective and even prizes for dogs and children.

The event runs between 10am and 1pm and organisers expect the average squad to detectives to take around two hours 20 minutes to solve the crime.

Participants will use the event app to play the game and will be given a secret location one week before the event day to get your team of detectives underway.

Tickets cost £30 per team with children under 16 playing for free (they don't count within team numbers).

A spokesman for CluedUpp said: "This is the only event of its type on the planet and our events are incredibly popular, so please secure your team ticket early!"

Tickets for the Northampton event are available to buy here

