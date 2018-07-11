Garden Open Mike festival set to return to Black Prince

Following its successful inaugural event last year, the Garden Open Mike one-day mini festival is returning to The Black Prince next month.

The main stage will be headlined by London singer songwriter Stephen Ridley with the Yard Stage headlined by Sam Wray.

Joining Ridley on the main stage will be indie quartet The Covasettes, Elle Delaney & The Komodo Quartet, Alex Hulme, Robyn Wilson, Ryan Nicklin, Kenneth J Nash, Jonathan Parks, Mio Flux & Patchy The Rockstar, Vincent J Rigney, Dan Zeshan, junior Brit Award winners Jump The Shark and The Barbershop Boys.

Joining Wray on the Yard Stage will be Anna-Sophie, Romain Trojani, Marcus Marooth, Georgina Timms, Leslie Wink, Yohan Yohan and Josh Hardacre.

There will be a range of entertainment throughout the day. Garden Open Mike has been organised by Michael Kinder and colleagues.

Garden Open Mic is on Saturday, August 4. The Black Prince is in Abington Square, Northampton.

The festival runs from 12.30pm until 11pm.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £15 in advance.

Tickets with a camping option are also available for £17.

Chron readers can get 40 per cent off the ticket price until Wednesday, August 1 using the promo code Chron40.

For more information, visit https://www.gardenopenmike.com

