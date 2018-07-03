Foodie delight at Kelmarsh Hall

More than ‘just another food festival’, The Great British Food Festival at Kelmarsh Hall this weekend combines the nation’s love of great food and drink as well as the opportunity to explore new flavours and beautiful venues, all at the same time.

Bringing amazing artisan producers, fabulous food and drink, brilliant bars, chef demos, Men vs Food, cheese-offs, gin-offs, blind taste challenges and live music, along with lots of children’s entertainment including cookery lessons, bubble making and circus skills workshops, it’s a fabulous day out for the whole family!

The Great British Food Festival at Kelmarsh will be situated right next to the lake, with a stunning view of the impressive house. A ticket to the event also includes free on-site parking. It opens from 1am to 5pm.

The Cake Off is a popular part of the festival, where amateur bakers going head to head to win a prize from Kenwood. Francis Quinn and Jane Beedle(Ex Great British Bake Off), who will help judge on the Saturday.

For further information about the event or to book tickets visit www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com/kelmarsh-hall/