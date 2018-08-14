Feast for the eyes at Long Buckby event

Prepare to get your feas pud’n ready as more than a week’s worth of events will mark this year’s Long Buckby Feast.

Open gardens, a scarecrow trail, film night, produce show and Feast Day will be among the attractions, which start on Sunday.

There will be a wide variety of colourful characters out and about in Long Buckby but communication might be difficult with the scarecrows on the trail, which starts things off on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, a number of gardens in the village will be available for people to look at.

The gardens can be seen from 12.30pm to 5pm with a shuttle bus service available to transport people around the village.

Tickets and trail maps will be on sale at the Square with a plant sale and refreshments in some of the gardens.

Taking place the following day will be a 1960s film night at the Community Centre on Station Road at 7pm.

It will feature footage of Long Buckby from the 1960s filmed by Cyril Pittam.

On Wednesday, August 22, Long Buckby Football Club will play host to a quiz night, a chance to test your general knowledge. A maximum of 24 teams can take part on the night.

Long Buckby Community Centre is the venue for the produce and craft show on Saturday, August 25.

It will be open to the public from 1pm to 4pm and there will be an auction at 4.15pm.

The final event will be Feast Day on Monday, August 27, which takes place at the sports fields in Long Buckby from 1pm to 5pm.

It will include the judging for the locally famous feas pud’n. The pudding is a mixture of currants, raisins, sultanas, bread, candied peel, sugar, beef suet, eggs and various spices.

There will be free entry and parking to the event with a wide range of stalls, live music and entertainment.

Visitors can also enjoy games, real ales, a Pimm’s bar, tea/coffee and lots of cake, plus a hog roast and raffle.

Tickets for all of the events are available in advance or can be purchased on the door subject to availability.

For further information about the Long Buckby Feast visit www.buckbyfeast.org.uk.

