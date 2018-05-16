EVENTS: Round-up of Royal wedding celebrations in Northamptonshire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot at Windsor Castle on Saturday as the world watches on.

Celebrations will take place across the country to mark the historical moment from street parties to afternoon teas in true British fashion.

Barratts will be showing the ceremony on big screens

So what is happening here in Northamptonshire this weekend?

We've rounded up several events taking place in the county as well as places to watch the Royal wedding.

Royal Wedding Afternoon Tea - Kingsthorpe

The Rose Gallery (withing Bell Showrooms in Kingsthorpe) is hosting an afternoon tea on Friday (May 18) from 1-3pm.

Enjoy a mini afternoon tea, prosecco and hot beverages.

Tickets £12 with all proceeds to The Lighthouse Centre which offers holistic therapies for people with long-term conditions and cancer in their own home.

The event will include a silent promises auction and a free goody bag for the first 30 ticket holders.

Watch the wedding live on big screen - Barratts

Barratts in Kingsthorpe Road will be showing the Royal wedding live on big screen on Saturday.

Open from 9am for the wedding breakfast.

Royal Wedding Garden Party - Spinney HIll

The Spinney Hill Pub in Kettering Road is hosting a garden party on Saturday from midday.

There will be bouncy castles, barbecue, kids games, stalls, gin and Pimms bar, loads of stalls and much more.

Royal Wedding Tea Party - Holcot

Celebrate the Royal Wedding with afternoon tea, cakes, fizz and music at Holcot village Hall on Saturday from 11.45am.

The Royal wedding will be streamed live on screen and it’ll be the perfect opportunity for a knees up! Tickets £15 per adult and £5 per child.

Event in aid of the Holcot Playing Field which is in desperate need of new equipment for the children of Holcot.

Pimms and Pizza - Northampton town centre

Brooklyn Pizza in Fish Street is showing the Royal wedding on the screens from 12pm on Saturday.

Pimms £2.50, summer ale, £2.50, pizzas £10.

The FA Cup Final will also be shown at 4pm.

Northampton Town Centre Street Circus And Market Fun Day

Watch the town centre come alive as the Street Circus returns to Northampton town centre on Saturday, including spectacular acts, street entertainers and walkabout performances for the whole family to enjoy.

Performances will include acrobatics, piano shows and comedy. There will also be a large deckchair, circus skills workshop and free face painting for children.

Don’t miss your chance to take selfies and photos with our life-size cuts of the Queen and the bride and groom, Meghan and Prince Harry.

So, dress up and join us in the town centre for this spectacular event.

The free event is being organised Northampton town centre Business Improvement District and Northampton Borough Council.

As part of Love Your Local Market, there will also be a free ‘Design your own Market Stall’ workshop running between 11am and 3pm. This will give children the chance to find out more about Northampton Market during a quick tour of the stalls and the chance to design and paint their own stall.

For full timetable of events click here

Royal Afternoon Tea - Bulwick

Watch the Royal wedding live from 9.30am on Saturday at New Lodge Farm, Laxton Road, Bulwick, NN17 3DU.

Cakes, sandwiches and prosecco. Pre-book now for £20 per person.

Afternoon tea served from 11.30am.

Watch the Royal wedding on the big screen in Chapel - Irthlingborough

Irthlingborough Methodist Church will be showing the Royal wedding on the big screen in the Chapel.

There is no charge for the event.

Doors open at 11 am, streaming to commence at 12 noon and finish at around4pm.

Organisers are inviting guests to bring your own packed lunch - hot and cold drinks will be available at a small charge.

Further afield....

A family street party is taking place in Manor Walk, Market Harborough to celebrate the Royal wedding.

Traders and community groups will be hosting pop up stalls between 10am and 4pm

Some of the proceeds from the event will go to charities that Prince Harry and Meghan have requested, instead of wedding presents.

Attractions will include a photo book, face painting, ice creams, bakes, cakes and sweet treats, teas sandwiches and music, prosecco stall, crepes and burger/hotdog stall.

Please get in touch if you are hosting an event on Saturday or showing the wedding on a big screen.

Email alice.dyer@jpress.co.uk with all the details.