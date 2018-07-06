Entertainment for all at new season at Corby theatre

A host of big family shows, top comedians and music will be coming to The Core at Corby Cube for a new season of entertainment.

In the first new season for Joe Flavin as director at the venue, shows like Dinosaur World Live and Michael Morpurgo’s Private Peaceful will visit while the classic tale of Beauty and the Beast taking to The Core stage for Christmas.

Dinosaur World

A great line up of comedians includes Sara Pascoe and Jason Byrne. There is magical entertainment from Pete Firman and Jamie Raven, while TV stars Jamie Laing and Francis Boulle

present Private Parts Live.

Musical highlights include performances from Steeleye Span, Hazel O’Connor and the Opera Boys. Reaching beyond the confines of the theatre, the new outdoor arts

festival Grow takes over Corby town centre for a weekend this Summer.

Jason Byrne

There is a great programme of family entertainment coming up at The Core this Autumn, starting with the spectacular Dinosaur World Live. In this interactive new show audiences can experience the dangers and delights of a prehistoric world, meeting some astonishing and remarkably lifelike dinosaurs.

Based on the best-selling books by Sam McBratney, Guess How Much I Love You brings the characters of Little and Big Nutbrown Hare to life on stage in a magical journey through the seasons, featuring puppets, live music and interactive play.

Commemorating the centenary of the end of World War One, Scamp Theatre return with their dramatisation of Michael Morpurgo’s Private Peaceful, reliving the life of a young soldier Private Tommo Peaceful, and the battles and injustices of war that brought him to the frontline.

Thanks to Made in Corby, family rave sensation Big Fish Little Fish bring their award-winning ultimate family party back to town, featuring a top DJ, crafts, multi-sensory dance floor, baby chill out space, glow sticks and much more!

The Opera Boys

The Core presents a real festive treat for families this Christmas with Beauty and the Beast, from New International Encounter. Their rustic retelling of the French classic fairy-tale, full of live music, fun and magic, comes to Corby direct from a three-week run in New York, and has previously played to over 22,000 people in Cambridge and Bristol enjoying rave reviews and packed houses.

The Core is delighted to bring more top comedians to Corby this season. Sara Pascoe performs her heartfelt and personal show LadsLadsLads while Corby favourite Jason Byrne brings his latest offering You Can Come In, But Don’t Start Anything. Direct from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Steve Bogeja brings his new show Almost to The Lab and, looking ahead to the Spring, tickets are already on sale for Justin Moorhouse with his new show Northern Joker. The Core’s regular Friday night comedy club Screaming Blue Murder continues, featuring many of the comedy circuit’s rising stars in a relaxed and informal setting in The Lab.

Fusing magic and comedy, the ever-popular Pete Firman returns to Corby with his astonishing new show Marvels, and there will be more magic from Jamie Raven with his brand new show Making Magic, in which he takes audiences on a journey through the magical world in which he operates.

TV stars Jamie Laing and Francis Boulle, who rose to fame in Channel 4’s Made in Chelsea, present their laugh-a-minute extravaganza Private Parts Live. In this live show, developed from their podcast, the loveable gents promise to share all the intimate and sordid details of their private lives, including gossip from both on and off the screen.

Private Peaceful

A celebration of local writing presented in partnership with Corby Library, Meet the Authors Q&A offers the opportunity to meet four fantastic local authors in conversation: Sue Moorcroft, Louise Jensen, Mark West and Darren O’Sullivan.

Circus of Horrors returns with its latest incarnation The Psycho Asylum, featuring an amalgam of bizarre and fantastic circus acts woven into a sensational shock-horror story.

Taking place in the foyer with pop-in sessions, Empire Soldiers VR is an award-winning virtual reality experience telling the compelling stories of the forgotten Caribbean and South Asian soldiers of World War One.

Before the Autumn season gets underway, there is the chance to enjoy the new outdoor arts festival Grow, inspired by the theme of water, which will animate Corby’s town centre with performances, workshops, walkabout acts and shows for all the family, throughout the weekend of 21 and 22 July.

Highlights of a packed season of music include a performance from the Opera Boys who combine beautiful, powerful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment. Terry Steel’s Astor Big Band & Singers offer a fabulous afternoon of music with Miller Plays the Musicals.

In a very special evening, award-winning singer-songwriter Hazel O’Connor comes to The Core for a rare screening of the digitally re-mastered uncut version of the iconic film Breaking Glass, followed by an intimate Q&A and live performance of some of the film’s best-loved songs.

With their 50th anniversary approaching, one of the most successful British folk rock bands ever, Steeleye Span, perform classics from their long career alongside newer gems.

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers make a welcome return taking audiences on a unique voyage back to the 1970s. The Kast Off Kinks, featuring three former members of legendary band The Kinks, play all their well-loved hits. Led by drummer Gordy Marshall, who played with The Moody Blues for over 25 years, Go Now: The Music of The Moody Blues promises an evening of sensational musicianship and iconic songs that defined a generation. In Sounds of Motown & Philadelphia, original Drifters member Roy G Hemmings brings together the sound of three of America’s legendary record labels in one action-packed show.

The music programme also includes a selection of the best tribute shows around, including Fisher Stevens’ Elvis in Vegas, The ELO Experience, The Johnny Cash Roadshow, The Illegal Eagles, Women in Rock and in a special fundraiser for The Core, Hariana, a tribute to American singer Ariana Grande.

The Core is pleased to welcome back Corby Amateur Theatrical Society in the New Year with their traditional family pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Both the Shakespeare’s Schools Festival and Into Film Festival return to Corby this Autumn. The Core is also pleased to be selling tickets once again for The Gunpowder Plot, taking place at Boughton House, retelling the fascinating events of 5th November 1605 with breath-taking performance, a dramatic soundtrack and stunning fireworks display.

For more information, and details of dates, times and prices for all of these events and activities, and about the Friends scheme, visit the website www.thecorecorby.com, or call the ticket line on 01536 470 470.