Elvis Presley musical comes to Kettering

This comedy musical All Shook Up is presented by KOS Musical Theatre Company.

It can be seen at the Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering from Tuesday to Saturday April 24 to 28.

The brand new show features the hits of Elvis in a rock ‘n’ roll extravaganza guaranteed to rock your socks off.

Songs featured in the score are classics such as Heartbreak Hotel, Love Me Tender, Can’t Help Falling in Love and, of course, the title track.

The story takes place in 1955 somewhere in middle America, and centres on Natalie Haller – a young girl with big dreams. She and the other characters in this small town receive a surprise visit from a mysterious leather-jacketed, guitar-playing stranger who helps them to discover the magic of romance and the power of rock ‘n’ roll.

Tickets priced from £13 and Wednesday’s performance is a special 50s celebration night.

For more details call the box office on 01536 414141 or visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

