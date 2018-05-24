Echo & The Bunnymen to bring LP tour to Derngate stage

Echo & The Bunnymen will headline the Royal & Dertngate this autumn following a run of sold out shows this month.

The iconic Liverpudlian post-punk act, fronted by Ian McCulloch, are poised to release their new album The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon in October.

The record will see the band delve into their back catalogue to reinterpret 13 of their most beloved songs with ‘strings and things’.

It will also feature The Somnanbulist and How Far?, recorded at The Dog House Studios with co-producer Andy Wright.

Echo & The Bunnymen hand-picked the selection of tracks for the album from their four-decade spanning archive.

Mac said of the new versions: “I’m not doing this for anyone else. I’m doing it as it’s important to me to make the songs better. I have to do it.”

The first track released from the album, Seven Seas, is available now to stream, download or with all album pre-orders.

Seven Seas was originally a Top 20 hit in 1984, the third single from their classic fourth studio album Ocean Rain.

The new album will be released across multiple limited formats via the band’s website, record stores and digitally.

Anyone pre-ordering the new album from the band’s online shop before 10am on Wednesday, May 30, will get exclusive access to tickets for the UK shows before they go on general sale.

The 48-hour priority ticket access window will open at 10am Wednesday, May 30 and end at 9:59am on Friday, June 1.

Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am Friday, June 1.

Echo & the Bunnymen headline the Royal & Derngate on Saturday, October 20.

For more details, visit www.bunnymen.com.