Don Broco to bring their charismatic rock to Northampton

Don Broco will return to Northampton in May to headline the Roadmender.

The band released their third album Technology last month, kicking off their UK tour with a hometown gig at Bedford’s Corn Exchange.

They will headline the Northampton venue on Wednesday, May 2. Speaking about their new album, Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani said: “Technology is a reaction to our last record, Automatic. “We wrote that album as a test of our traditional songwriting abilities, but Technology was all about keeping ourselves on our toes.”

The album filters their charismatic ‘80s pop-inflected rock seamlessly through metal, funk and electronics.

Don Broco’s previous albums Priorities (2012) and Automatic (2015) led to performances with Bring Me The Horizon, huge shows worldwide alongside You Me At Six and 5 Seconds Of Summer, as well as headlining the Kerrang! Tour. Tickets cost £25.