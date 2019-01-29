Dance group Diversity announce second Northampton date of Born Ready tour

Diversity will perform a second night at Royal & Derngate later this year after the dance troupe announced more dates for their Born Ready tour.

After eight sell-out UK tours, more than half a million tickets sold and countless television and live performances, the group is heading back on tour in October and extra dates have been added due to phenomenal demand.

They will now perform at the Northampton on Thursday, November 7, the night after their first show, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10am.

2019 marks 10 years since Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent, beating Susan Boyle in front of a television audience of more than 20 million.

Since then, thanks to the overwhelming support of their fans and the British public they continue to wow audiences around the world with their innovative live tours and performances.

Creator and choreographer Ashley Banjo said: “Born Ready is such an incredibly special tour for the whole Diversity family.

“2019 marks 10 years since we won Britain’s Got Talent and since then we have continued to innovate, grow and achieve things that most said were impossible.

“Born Ready will not only celebrate this and look back at some of the iconic Diversity moments over the past 10 years.

“But it will also look forward to the future, at how Diversity continues to evolve and how we plan to pass what we’ve created onto the next generation.

“Be prepared for dance, illusions, mind-blowing stunts and inspiring stories that will hopefully leave people amazed.”

After judging on Sky 1’s Got To Dance for all five series, Ashley Banjo entered a new role on ITV’s Dancing On Ice in 2018 and will return again in 2019.

Ashley has also hosted, choreographed and starred in the Bafta-nominated The Real Full Monty and The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night.

Both of these shows will be returning to ITV in early 2019.

This year will also see the launch of Ashley’s new show Flirty Dancing on Channel 4.

Since starring in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, fellow Diversity member Jordan Banjo has hosted on Sky 1’s Revolution and has been hosting BBC One's new primetime show The Greatest Dancer.

Diversity continue to inspire the next generation of dancers and are about to launch their new online dance classes with 20DV.

Tickets for Diversity’s extra Born Ready dates go on sale Friday, February 1 at 10am.

All other dates are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.com