Comedian Richard Herring brings show to Kettering

Beloved cult comedian, half of legendary comedy duo Lee & Herring, the star of Radio 4’s Relativity, Richard Herring gets to the half century (against all odds) and looks at how his life has changed in the last decad.

He brings his show to Kettering Arts Centre on Saturday April 28

From irresponsible, single kidult, literally fighting his way through a mid-life crisis, to married father who is mid-way to the telegram from the Queen.

Richard’s has appeared as a guest on shows including Alan Davies’ As Yet Untitled (Dave), Pointless – Celebrities (BBC One), Argumental (Dave), Set List(Sky Atlantic), Have I Got News For You (BBC One) and Never Mind the Buzzcocks (BBC2). He also wrote and performed two series of Richard Herring’s Objective for BBC Radio 4.

Richard has written and appeared in a number of critically acclaimed plays that have been performed at the Edinburgh Festival, including Rasputin, Punk’s Not Dead, Excavating Rita and It’s Not the End of the World. His one-man Edinburgh shows include the critically-acclaimed What is Love Anyway? We’re All Going to Die, Christ on a Bike and Hitler Moustache.

Tickets for the show cost £17.50 excluding booking fees and doors opem at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

For more details visit www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk.