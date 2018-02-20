Boyzone star Ronan Keating chats ahead of returning to the region next month

Between getting Boyzone back together, hosting a morning radio show and raising a family, Ronan Keating is an extremely busy man these days.

However, the Life is a Rollercoaster star returns to the region next month to headline the Ricoh Arena’s Ericsson Indoor Arena and has vowed to bring out the hits for the curtain closer to his hugely successful Time of My Life tour.

The 40-year-old said he decided to head to Coventry after missing the city out of his schedule last year, with plans in place for a spectacular end to what he has called his ‘favourite ever tour’.

Support on the evening will come from soul singer Gabrielle, who is currently in the process of recording her first studio album in 10 years.

The gig forms part of Coventry Live – a programme of live music concerts which will take place in the Ericsson Indoor Arena at the Ricoh Arena this spring.

Speaking ahead of his performance, Keating said: “On the solo front I am going to be keeping it relatively quiet this year, just one or two festivals and the Ricoh Arena gig.

“I have to say I think this has been my favourite ever tour, mainly I think because of the songs from Time of My Life.

“They are so strong and mean so much to me, so to play them all one more time – along with some of my older records - is going to be huge for me.

“I have played Coventry a few times in the past but always as part of a tour, which can be quite rushed, so hopefully this time I can bring the family down and take a look around properly.

“Having Gabrielle joining me will be fantastic too, she is a great woman and a great singer.”

The superstar, who was put into the Guinness Book of World Records in 2007 for having 30 consecutive top 10 singles in the UK chart, has just finished recording a new Boyzone album, with the group set to make their comeback later this year.

He said: “It has been a lot of fun getting back together with the lads.

“We were always in contact anyway, we get along so well.

“I am excited for people to hear what we have recorded, there are a lot of new influences for us on this record and I think we have got a really fresh sound together.

“Some of our songs, like No Matter What for example, have this timeless quality but we get just as excited to perform our new material.”

Keating’s fellow Boyzone bandmate Shane Lynch has just finished a stint in the Big Brother house, finishing third in the reality TV show and winning the affection of millions of viewers in the process.

He said: “I think Shane did fantastic in there, he really showed his true self and he was the guy we all know and love.

“People can look at him and see the tattoos and make a judgement on his character but that is often so far off the mark.

“I thought he deserved to win but I guess I would.”

Outside of writing and performing music, Keating hosts the Magic Breakfast radio show with Harriet Scott.

He will also celebrate his son Cooper’s first birthday in April.

He said: “It has been an exciting last couple of years, the Time of My Life tour has gone so well and in my day to day life there have been a number of really positive changes.

“The radio work has been interesting, adjusting to the early starts was difficult at first but I am very happy to be doing it.

“I have also got my family now, so I have to find the time to write around the house when I can, that’s why I keep guitars in almost every room.

“I am always keeping my ears open for that next melody or lyric, that can come at any time.”

Tickets to see Ronan Keating and Gabrielle at the Ricoh Arena on Friday, March 30, cost £35 before fees and are available from www.eticketing.co.uk/ricoharena