Blues star Shaw Taylor heads to Roadmender

Blues rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor headlines the Roadmender this week.

Taylor has established herself as one of the UK’s top blues rock performers since the release of her 2009 debut album White Sugar and has toured around the world releasing acclaimed albums.

Taylor also received critical acclaim in 2016 for performances on Later With Jools Holland and at the Glastonbury Festival and for her album Wild.

Joanne Shaw Taylor headlines the venue on Saturday, October 13.

Support is by Kris Barras. Tickets cost £22.50 before fees. Doors open at 7.30pm.