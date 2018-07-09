A show described as a black comedy heads to Northampton's Playhouse Theatre this week.

The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband can be seen from Tuesday July 10 to Saturday July 14.

Kenneth and Hilary have been married nearly twenty years, but as middle age approaches, Ken finds himself in the arms of another woman.

At first, Laura appears to be everything that is missing from Ken’s life with Hilary - young, slim, attractive and a vibrant free spirit - but his little fling quickly becomes desperately out of hand.

Juggling the affections of two women, his world becomes a tangle of lies and deceit. After his initial denials to Hilary’s increasing suspicions, he is soon forced to confront the truth and leaves Hilary for Laura. Only one problem . . . Laura can’t cook.

Told through a series of flashbacks interspersed with the last supper The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband has been described as a highly entertaining and darkly comic exploration of jealousy, humiliation, deceit and betrayal which gives an entirely new meaning to the adage the way to a man's heart is through his stomach.

Tickets cost £9 and £8 for concessions. They can be booked by calling 01604 627791 or by emailing playhousenorthampton@outlook.com. Further details can be found by visiting www.playhousenorthampton.com