Big names appear at Northampton's comedy festival

A number of big name comedians will be performing at the Comedy Crate Festival this weekend taking place across three different venues in Northampton.

The Charles Bradlaugh, The Black Prince and The Lamplighter host the likes of Jo Caulfield, Matt Forde and Angela Barnes on Saturday and Sunday.

Appearing at the Charles Bradlaugh on Saturday is Darren Walsh described as having a unstoppable tsunami of stupid puns. He will be followed by Tom Ward who has previously supported the likes of Hal Cruttenden and Gary Delaney on tour.

Ireland’s finest hip hop musical comedian Rob Broderick is back aftyer a storming appearance at last year’s festival.

The final two acts on Saturday are Lazy Susan, an award winning comedy double act who were widely praised at the Edinburgh Fringe and Jo Caulfield. The latter has appeared on Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You.

Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard Maclean kicks off the comedy at the Charles Bradlaugh on Sunday and is followed by bright young comedian Marlon Davis.

Another Mock the Week regular Angela Barnes will also appear with Canadian comedian Tom Stade and The Chase’s Paul Sinha performing at the venue.

Edinburgh Fringe regular Tom Legge will open the entertainment on Saturday at The Black Prince.

David Mills will follow on from him with a style described as a mixture of Kenneth Williams and Dave Allen.One of the stars of the six part BBC comedy series Top Coppers Steen Raskapolous is performing after David.

The award winning comedian David Trent who wowed audiences with his unique brand of tech heavy comedy and high octane audiovisual onslaught during his debut at the Edinburgh Fringe. The final act on Saturday is Scotland’s madcap king of stand-up comedy Phil Kay who has been performing since 1989, when he won the new act contest So You Think You’re Funny in only its second year.

Northampton’s Ben Briggs starts proceedings on Sunday followed by Larry Dean who has appeared on Live at the Apollo and Roast Battle.

Also appearing on Sunday is 21-year-old Tom Lucy who is one of the youngest professional comedians in the world. He won the prestigious Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year award at 19.

Lloyd Langford will bring his blend of jokes, stories, observations, ad-libs, one-liners, accents, theories, topical gags and self-deprecation as the penultimate act at The Black Prince. The final act is stand up regular Patrick Monahan. He is the winner of ITV’s Show Me The Funny, this half-Iranian, half-Middlesbrough comic is incredibly popular on the comedy circuit.

Ross Smith opens proceedings at The Lamplighter on Saturday. He has already made his mark on the London comedy scene and has been widely praised.

Carl Donnelly will be at the venue having has appeared on Mock The Week, Dave’s One Night Stand, Stand Up for the Week and Russell Howard’s Good News.

Athena Kugblenu appears having written regularly for the News Quiz on Radio Four.

Satirist Matt Forde will appear at The Lamplighter with a number of television appearances including his own show on Dave.

The final act is Darren Harriott who has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central.

There will be no acts at The Lamplighter on Sunday.

Day tickets for either Saturday or Sunday cost £18 and a ticket for the whole weekend costs £30.

For further information or to book tickets visit www.thecomedycrate.com