Young Northants musical talent takes to the stage in Northampton this weekend

The Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust is celebrating its 50th anniversary with performances this weekend.

NMPAT 50 Gala Concert is on Saturday, July 6, at Royal & Derngate with the group showcasing its junior and training ensembles the following day.

Music next Saturday commences at 6pm. The County Youth Concert Band will be conducted by Peter Smalley and John Greaves, the County Youth Choir by Beth Hodgson and David Bray, the County Youth Brass Band by Brad Turnbull.

The Invitation Alumni Big Band will be directed by Rachel Coles and the NMPAT Alumni Orchestra will be conducted by Peter Dunkley. Following the performances there will be the opportunities for reunions, food and drink in the foyer areas.

On Sunday July 7, NMPAT the celebrations continue with the junior and training county ensembles. The New and Second Generation concerts take place at 2pm and 7.30pm respectively.

Still known by many as Northampton Music School and formerly a Local Authority Music Service, NMPAT became an independent charitable trust in 2011. Now, as lead partner of the Northamptonshire Music Education Hub, NMPAT continues to deliver the Government’s National Plan for Music Education and strives to provide access to music education for all children and young people of Northamptonshire.

Last year, NMPAT enabled more than 20,000 children to engage in playing a musical instrument. There are currently more than 1,000 members of county music groups, travelling from across the county and rehearsing weekly at the Kettering Road Music and Arts Centre. NMPAT’s senior music groups are regarded nationally and are among the most successful in the country.

Currently NMPAT maintains more than 30 county ensembles orchestras’, brass, wind and jazz bands, choirs, chamber ensembles, world music groups and a Young Actors company among many others. Tickets for the Gala Concert on the Saturday cost from £10.

See royalandderngate.co.uk for details.