UK Subs to unleash original punk energy in Northampton

Punk stalwarts the UK Subs are headlining the Roadmender on Friday.

Forming in the late 1970s and led by Charlie Harper, the band released numerous singles during the end of the decade and into the early 1980s including Stranglehold, Tomorrows Girl, Party In Paris and Keep on Running.

Their first three albums, Another Kind Of Blues, Brand New Age and Diminished Responsibility all featured in the UK album charts, with their 1980 live album Crash Course reaching number eight.

Despite numerous line-up changes over the year, the band have continued to record and tour with their latest album Subversions II, released earlier this year.

They will be joined by Northampton punk trio Spring Park who release their new single Happy Holiday on Friday.

Both play the Roadmender on Friday, November 15.

Doors 7.30pm, tickets £11 before fees.