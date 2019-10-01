The Savoy, ABC and Cannon: look back through old photos of the Jesus Centre ahead of rebrand

The Deco has been running the auditorium separately to the charity since 2009 but will soon be undertaking a rebranding of the whole building, calling it 'The Old Savoy'.

The new name celebrates the iconic Abington Square building's heritage as it was originally called The Savoy when it opened as a cinema in 1936.

So what better reason to flick back through old Chronicle & Echo photographs of the cinema

Quaker Girl dress rehearsal at The Savoy, Northampton, on March 13, 1960 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Cliff Richard and the Shadows at The Savoy on October 6, 1959 jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Savoy auditorium on January 13, 1959 jpimedia Buy a Photo

