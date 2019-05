The Other Band is returning once again to The Albion Brewery in Kingswell St, Northampton on Saturday, May 18.

A spokesman said: "The Bedfordshire-based five-piece guitar band will serve up a mixture of originals and cover-songs, with a light indie touch, deft melodies and moving harmonies their sense of fun always leaves the audience feeling upbeat — and who doesn’t need that in this day and age?"

Music starts at 8:30 and entry is free.