Temples to return to Kettering HMV for in-store gig and signing session

Temples will be celebrating the release of their new album with an in-store performance and singing session at HMV in Kettering next month.

The Kettering alternative psych trio release their third album Hot Motion on Friday, September 27, and will head to the record shop on Tuesday, October 1, at 5.30pm.

New album Hot Motion follows 2017s Volcano and 2014s Sun Structures

Hot Motion follows 2017’s Volcano and 2014’s Sun Structures.

In order to attend the event, fans need to buy a copy of Hot Motion at HMV in Kettering from the day of its release.

Temples comprise singer and guitarist James Bagshaw, rhythm guitarist, keyboard player and backing singer Adam Smith and bassist and backing singer Thomas Walmsley.

They previously played HMV in Kettering in 2014.

Temples are also holding in-store performances and signings in London, Brighton and Bristol this month and then fly to Mexico and the United States for a run of shows.

They return to UK in November to play Shimmer Sounds which takes place in Cardiff and Birmingham before returning to mainland Europe for more dates.

Their UK tour to support Hot Motion kicks off on December 2 in Brighton.

For more information and to book tickets, visit fb.com/templesofficial.

For more details about next month’s HMV event, @hmvtweets and @hmvKettering on Twitter.

Photography restrictions may apply and all events are subject to change or cancellation at short notice. Any changes will be notified by social media.

Full T&Cs are available at https://hmv.com/event-terms-conditions