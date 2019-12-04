slowthai to play homecoming end of year show at Roadmender

slowthai has announced plans for an end of year party at the Roadmender this month.

The Northampton rapper will headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, December 28.

It will mark the end of a triumphant year for the rapper who released his acclaimed Mercury Music nominated debut, Northing Great About Britain and played sold-out shows across the world.

slowthai is currently on tour with Brockhampton, playing shows across America

Special guests are still to be announced.

Tickets cost £22.50 in advance before fees and are on sale now.

Ticketholders must be 18 years old or over.

For more details, visit clubsessions.co.uk, theroadmender.com and seetickets.com