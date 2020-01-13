Slipknot are coming to Milton Keynes and general admission tickets go on sale this week

General admission tickets for this Slipknot’s Knotfest at the National Bowl this year go on sale this week.

The ‘music and lifestyle event’, curated by the multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning band, will be available from 10am on Thursday, January 16, via the website here.

Slipknot

Fans can also gain access to a Live Nation pre-sale from 10am on Wednesday, January 15, by signing up for My Live Nation.

Many shows on the legendary Iowa band’s January UK tour sold out extremely quickly, so for anyone not seeing them in arenas this month, it will be the only other chance they have this year.

Knotfest is on August 22 and will mark Slipknot’s first time back at the renowned venue since their legendary set at Ozzfest in 2001.

Knotfest UK’s full line-up and on-site activities will be announced in due course.

The event has also partnered with Big Green Coach which will be offering an official coach network to the venue from 41 cities across the UK, providing fans with a convenient, cost effective way to travel to and from the event.

Fans have the option to bundle an event ticket with their coach ticket when they purchase from the Big Green Coach website or via Ticketmaster.

This week, Slipknot kick off a mammoth European trek in Dublin, Ireland and hit a further 27 cities across the UK and Europe, as the band traverse the world to capacity crowds in support of their UK No.1 album, We Are Not Your Kind.

Knotfest has previously taken place around the world, with annual events now held in the US, Japan, Mexico, Colombia, as well as 2019’s debut collaboration with Hellfest in France.

In additional new territory for the brand in 2020, the inaugural Knotfest At Sea cruise will set sail from Barcelona in August.

Visit Slipknot's official website for more details.