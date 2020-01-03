Classical music fans are in for a treat when the Russian State Ballet of Siberia brings its unique and unmissable new productions to Northampton this month.

One of Russia's leading ballet companies, audiences will be able to see why it has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and depth with its latest show, Sleeping Beauty.

Swan Lake, the greatest romantic ballet of all time.

Every child’s – and every adult’s – favourite fairy tale will be brought to life with stunning choreography, sumptuous costumes and wonderful sets to transport you to a fantasy world. The classic story of magic, love and purity, set to Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score, will be performed at Royal & Derngate on Monday, 27 January, at 7.30pm.

This beautiful ballet, which was premiered in St Petersburg in 1890, tells the story in three acts of Princess Aurora who is cursed by the evil fairy Carabosse: on her sixteenth birthday she will prick her finger on a spindle and die.

But the kind Lilac Fairy intervenes. Though she doesn’t have enough power to completely undo the curse, she changes it so the spindle will cause a peaceful 100-year sleep for the princess instead of death; at the end of the century’s slumber, she will be woken by the kiss of a handsome prince.

To buy tickets for the Russian State Ballet Of Siberia: Sleeping Beauty, visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/sleepingbeauty19. Ticket prices start at £19.50 for the stalls.

Founded in 1978, the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre – home of the ballet company – is an outstanding example of the wealth of talent in Siberia. The company itself was formed by a group of talented graduates from choreographic schools in Moscow, St Petersburg, Kiev, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg, many of whom have gone on to be award-winning artists at an international level.

Since its first season in 2002, the company has completed 16 UK tours and seen success in Italy, Spain, Turkey, Bulgaria and Japan.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia will also be performing Coppélia on Tuesday, 28 January. A classic ballet, Coppélia is a charming comedy of errors, a witty combination of antics and abracadabra, set in a doll maker's workshop. Perfect for first-time ballet goers and families, this light-hearted tale of mistaken identity and confused lovers follows mischevious Swanilda, her impetuous suitor Franz and the eccentric toymaker Dr.Coppelius as they are brought to life by sparkling choreography and the animated score of Delibes.

Or you can see Swan Lake, the greatest romantic ballet of all time brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting score, on Wednesday, 29 January, at Royal & Derngate on Guildhall Road. This compelling tale of tragic romance has it all. From Odile, the temptress in black tulle as she seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision to the spellbound purity of the swan queen, Odette as she flutters with emotional intensity, the dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet’s most unmissable technical challenges.