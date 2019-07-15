Scouting For Girls announce Northampton show

Scouting For Girls will headline the Roadmender this winter as part of a UK tour supporting their new album..

The trio’s latest single Grown Up is out now and the LP The Trouble With Boys is due out on September 20.

The band said: “We are so excited to release The Trouble with Boys, our first studio album in four years.

“We’re really proud of it and genuinely feel it’s our best collection of songs since our debut.

“Both albums really benefited from the extra time and care we spent writing and recording them.

“I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

During their last tour in 2017, Scouting For Girls played to more people than they’ve ever played to before, celebrating their 2007 debut album that went on to become triple platinum Number 1 and featured the anthems of She’s So Lovely, Elvis Ain't Dead and Heartbeat.

During their career, they have sold more than 1.5 million albums, two million singles, had four BRIT Award nominations and sold out Wembley Arena.

Scouting For Girls headline the Northampton venue on Monday, November 25.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 19 and cost £25 in advance before fees.

For more details, visit www.theroadmender.com