Rocked Up return with inaugural show at new Corby venue

Promoters Rocked Up are set to make their return to Corby this month and celebrating with a gig at a new music venue in the town.

A former sports hall at Steel Park is in the process of being converted into a new music venue.

Lastelle (pictured), Lay Siege, Caliburn and an as yet unannounced headline act will play the first night at the venue at the end of the month.

Marc Collins, from Rocked Up, said: “I'm beyond excited to announce the first Rocked Up Live show in what feel like an age, not only that but a new music venue in Corby.

“The guys at Steel Park have been working hard to convert the old sports hall into a venue space and we are beyond excited to fill this room with live music in the very near future.

“We wanted to put together a strong line up of metal / post-hardcore and give Corby something it's maybe not seen wholeheartedly for a couple of years now.”

Following the bands there will be a Rocked Up club night until 2am.

Rocked Up at Steel Park is on Saturday, November 30.

Doors 7.30pm, tickets cost £5 in advance via wegotticekts.com/rockedup