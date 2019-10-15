Post-punk hero Lloyd Cole to play in Northampton

Singer songwriter Lloyd Cole is heading to Northampton to celebrate the launch of his latest album Guesswork

With a career spanning more than three decades and 14 studio albums, the former frontman of The Commotions has established himself as one of the most articulate and acute songwriters of the post-punk era.

The Commotions’ debut album Rattlesnakes was released in 1984 and featured hit singles Forest Fire and Perfect Skin, with Cole going solo and releasing his self-titled album in 1990.

Mostly constructed in his Massachusetts attic space, Guesswork highlights Cole’s influences ranging from David Bowie and Iggy Pop through to Pet Shop Boys and Kraftwerk.

The album, released earlier this year, features collaborations with Cole’s former Commotions band-mates – keyboard-player Blair Cowan and guitarist Neil Clark, with the Clark joining him for part of the live performance.

Lloyd Cole: From Rattlesnakes to Guesswork is at Royal & Derngate on Monday, October 21, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost from £27 before fees.

Tickets for all shows at Royal & Derngate are available by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.