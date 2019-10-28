Play about three Northamptonshire brothers who died in WWII gets a good luck letter from the Queen

The story of three brothers from a Northamptonshire village who died in World War Two has been turned into a play - with a good luck letter from HM The Queen.

Tom, Jack and William Every are honoured on Roade's war memorial as three of the villagers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War.

William, Tom and Jack Every are honoured on Roade's war memorial. Photo: Roade Local History Society

Ron Johnson, from the village, wrote The Every Brothers based on a collection of items from the family.

The play will be performed at Elizabeth Woodville School the day before Remembrance Sunday.

"Local actors are involved, some from Roade, some from Northampton, so it’s a homegrown product," the playwright said.

Ron said he has always been fascinated by the war memorial and the Every brothers growing up in Roade.

But it was not until last year when he was handed a folder of documents, photos and letters donated to Roade Local History Society by the family that he was able to learn about their story.

"It turned out to be a veritable treasure trove of information about the brothers, containing army pay books, letters home from a prisoner of war camp, photos of mum and dad and their boys and even press cuttings regarding the awarding of a military medal," he said.

"The package showed all three brothers died within months of each other, and in different theatres of war.

"Poor Tom had been killed whilst in a German POW camp during a bombing raid by the US Air Force."

Rehearsals for the play have been emotional, according to Ron's brother Andy Johnson, with the Stratford Road school being so close to the war memorial.

The Queen has sent a good luck letter for the play, signed by her Lady In Waiting, and all profits with go to the Royal British Legion's Poppy Fund.

Doors open at 7pm on Saturday, November 9. Tickets are £4 in advance, email RoadeLHS@hotmail.com to book.