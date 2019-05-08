Paul Young marks anniversary of debut album with Northampton show

It’s 35 years since Paul Young released his debut album No Parlez and to celebrate, he is taking the much-loved album on tour and heading to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Monday.

Featuring Paul’s first UK number 1 single, his cover of Marvin Gaye’s Wherever I Lay My Hat, and hits Come Back & Stay and Love of The Common People, the album reached the top of the UK album charts in 1983 for five weeks, and fast became triple Platinum, selling over 900,000 copies.

Starting out in early 1980s band Q-Tips, Paul Young went solo shortly afterwards and 1983’s No Parlez saw his career take off.

He received the Brit Award for Best British Male in 1985, sang the opening line on the original Band Aid single Feed The World and performed at Live Aid in 1984.

He had further top 10 hits including Everytime You Go Away and Everything Must Change.

More recently, he reached the semi-finals of BBC1’s Celebrity Masterchef in 2006 and ITV’s Hell’s Kitchen in 2007, indulging in his love of cookery, and published his cookbook Recipes Found On My Travels in 2012.

Paul Young: 35 Years of No Parlez comes to the Derngate stage on Monday, May 12 at 8pm.

Tickets cost from £32 before fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk