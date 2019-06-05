Pantera man to be joined on tour by Corby band

Corby metallers Raging Speedhorn will be heading out on a run of shows with Pantera legend Phil Anselmo this month.

The band have been picked to support Philip Hi Anselmo and the Illegals who are playing gigs in London, Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham to support their new album.

This month marks 18 years since Raging Speedhorn opened the main stage at the Ozzfest at the Milton Keynes Bowl which was headlined by Black Sabbath.

Last year the band marked Raging Speedhorn’s 20th anniversary which they celebrated with a headline gig at London’s Electric Ballroom with the original line up.

The gig was released on vinyl, CD and cassette.

Raging Speedhorn are currently working on their sixth studio album which is due out this year.

Tickets are on sale now via seetickets.com