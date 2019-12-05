Northants punks Spring Park have high hopes for next year after busy 2019

Northampton punk trio Spring Park returned with new single Happy Holidays last month and after writing and gigging throughout 2019 – including a recent hometown show with punk stalwarts UK Subs – the band hope the successor to 2017 LP Happy Pills will be out next year.

Happy Holidays was written by frontman Stew Page after watching a set by TV Smith at the Nice n Sleazy Festival, which both bands were playing at.

“I've seen them loads but this one time really hit home the emotions music can make you feel,” said Page.

“I felt a massive high while watching them but afterwards, for some reason, I was hit with how the songs made me question myself and how we all need to be responsible and take ownership of our actions.

“Whether it's environmentally, politically or personally. TV Smith always leaves me wondering about life, but this time they really left a mark so I put it into words and the result was Happy Holidays.”

Bassist Ant Struselis added: “Happy Holidays is anything but. It's a sarcastic title.

“We'd all like to be able to take a holiday away from our minds for a while, but we are a band that exists because of our insecurities and malcontents. It couldn't be any other way.”

Spring Park have spent the year gigging across the UK while working on material for a new album.

Looking back at the last 12 months, the band pick Morecambe’s Nice n Sleazy Festival, Blackpool’s Rebellion Festival which they played for a second time and Unity Fest in Northampton as some of their highlights.

“Nice n Sleazy Festival is a brilliant festival,” said Ant.

“Big bands but not a hint of a corporate atmosphere to it at all. Proper DIY, down to earth punk, which is how we like it.

“Another was the amazing Unity Fest in Northampton in August, with Janus Stark and Karl Phillips & The Rejects.”

“Rebellion is always a huge part of the year even if you’re not playing it,” added Stew.

“We made the bill this year which was cool.”

“I've been going since 2005 when it was called Wasted Festival.

“Over the years me and Scott have also played there in our other bands too.

“It's always a great weekend, it's good meeting so many new friends there, there's always something for everyone at Rebellion"

Turning to the plans for a new album, Stew admits the LP has been a “thorn in our sides”.

“We’ve got around 20 plus songs written for the album and will be narrowing them down when we go back to the studio with our friend and producer Ed,” he explained, “but it's not cheap or easy to get decent studio time.

“We're hoping to shift enough copies of the new singles and other merch to help pay for it.

“By hook or by crook we'll get the album out in 2020.”

Happy Holidays was released the same day as the band opened for the UK Subs at the Roadmender.

Having previously referred to the band as their ‘punk rock heroes’, drummer Scott Bickers explains their admiration for them.

“I like their integrity,” he explains. “Their message is always on point.

“Charlie Harper is one of the nicest, most down to earth people on the punk scene and has remained so throughout his entire career.

“Their work ethic is incredible and they don't stop gigging even with Charlie being mid-70s.

“But probably above all, they have a back catalogue of absolute tunes to rival the biggest names in any genre of music not just punk.”

Spring Park will be opening for The Ramonas at The Black Prince in Northampton on February 15.

For more details, visit fb.com/springparkuk