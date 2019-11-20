Northants band Empyre to launch album at historic London venue

Rock quartet Empyre are playing a special album launch party for their debut LP Self Aware next week in London.

The band are headlining the city’s Water Rats venue on Thursday, November 28, and to coincide with the show, their fourth single from the record, Too Close, is out now.

Self Aware received praise from both Planet Rock and Kerrang! magazine upon release earlier this year.

Guitarist Did Coles said: "We want to celebrate, thank the fans and reflect on this rollercoaster ride of a year.

“We’ve decided to hire a venue in the heart of London and make it free for everyone to attend. We're going to play our hearts out for you all and we want you to share in Self Aware's success before we embark on the next part of the ride in 2020.”

Frontman Henrik Steenholdt added: “This year has been our most significant year to date, with the release and overwhelming reception to our debut album.

“It feels only right to celebrate the year and toast to the future with a party in the capital city.”

Joining Henrik and Did in Empyre are bassist Grant Hockley and drummer Elliot Bale.

Admission is free with music from 6.30pm. Empyre will be joined by support act Jack J Hutchinson.

Following the gig at The Water Ratts, Empyre will be playing an acoustic show at Arena Birmingham before Alter Bridge and Shinedown on Wednesday, December 18.

For more information, visit www.empyre.co.uk